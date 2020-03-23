Corona Virus WatchLocal News

Zim to benefit from Jack Ma’s coronavirus equipment donation

by
Zim to benefit from Jack Ma’s coronavirus equipment donation

By ZBC Reporter
AFRICA’S response to the Coronavirus outbreak has received a major boost as all the 54 African Union member states are set to receive a consignment of Covid-19 testing and personal protection equipment from the Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations.
The consignment which includes over 1.5 million laboratory diagnostic test kits, as well as more than 100 tons of infection prevention and control commodities, arrived at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday.

The relief initiative is part of action towards the implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19 and is being led by the African Union through the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC).
Speaking from his base in Addis Ababa, Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Albert Chimbindi said the Africa CDC is already working on logistics to ensure that distribution of the equipment and commodities commences soon.
Ethiopian Airlines will help distribute the equipment to each of the member states as part of its contribution to the fighting COVID-19 in Africa.
“This is a great honour and initiative and a great sign of solidarity that the world needs at this critical time. The test kits and other materials will support African countries in their fight against this outbreak. We are facing a humanitarian situation, an economic situation and a security situation in the continent and Africa CDC clearly applauds the initiative of the prime minister and the Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations,” he said
COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across continents and has so far claimed over 12-thousand lives globally.
The disease has also had a huge impact on socio-economic activities, particularly tourism and the transport sector.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
0
FacebookTwitterWhatsapp

You may also like

BREAKING- Zororo Makamba dies

COVID-19; ZIMA suspends all medical gatherings

SADC calls for unity in the wake of...

Postponing the Olympic Games: it’s complicated

Italy bans internal travel to stop virus spread

GOVT: Zim’s first Covid-19 case ‘showing signs of...

COVID-19: Why you should wash your phone, too

German Chancellor Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests...

US: Rand Paul is 1st senator to report...

Zimbabwe slashes Eskom debt to US$4mln from US$33mln

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Advertise With ZBC NEWS

add

Read More
Return to ZBC NEWS