BREAKING NEWS- Zororo Makamba dies, becomes Zimbabwe’s first victim

By ZBC Reporter

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obediah Moyo confirmed the death of Zororo Makamba, who was the second person to test positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

Makamba, a prominent journalist was the son of businessman, James Makamba.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has extended her condolence message to the Makamba family.

“I have received the news of the passing on of Zororo Makamba with great shock, extreme sadness and a deep sense of shock. He is a victim of the worldwide pandemic that is Covid-19.

As the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services I constantly and continuously worked with Zororo on his much-watched and greatly appreciated State of the Nation program on Zimbabwe Television,” she said.

“He was a young intelligent and dynamic man that infused talent and passion for his work with intense patriotic pride. He always exuded that confidence in the face of daunting challenges. He communicated with promise and hope in the economic prospects of his beloved Zimbabwe.

I extend my sincere condolences to the Makamba family as well as to relatives and friends of Zororo Makamba. Zororo will be sorely missed!”

Minister Mutsvangwa urged members of the public to follow precautionary medical measures.

“As we mourn him the whole nation should take the threat of COVID 1 very serious. Let’s all follow due medical precautions as announced by the Ministry of Health and by the World Health Organisation,” she said.

