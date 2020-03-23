Corona Virus WatchHealthTop Stories

BREAKING NEWS- Zororo Makamba dies, becomes Zimbabwe’s first victim

by
BREAKING NEWS- Zororo Makamba dies, becomes Zimbabwe’s first victim

By ZBC Reporter
The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obediah Moyo confirmed the death of Zororo Makamba, who was the second person to test positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.
Makamba, a prominent journalist was the son of businessman, James Makamba.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has extended her condolence message to the Makamba family.
“I have received the news of the passing on of Zororo Makamba with great shock, extreme sadness and a deep sense of shock. He is a victim of the worldwide pandemic that is Covid-19.
As the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services I constantly and continuously worked with Zororo on his much-watched and greatly appreciated State of the Nation program on Zimbabwe Television,” she said.
“He was a young intelligent and dynamic man that infused talent and passion for his work with intense patriotic pride. He always exuded that confidence in the face of daunting challenges. He communicated with promise and hope in the economic prospects of his beloved Zimbabwe.
I extend my sincere condolences to the Makamba family as well as to relatives and friends of Zororo Makamba. Zororo will be sorely missed!”
Minister Mutsvangwa urged members of the public to follow precautionary medical measures.
“As we mourn him the whole nation should take the threat of COVID 1 very serious. Let’s all follow due medical precautions as announced by the Ministry of Health and by the World Health Organisation,” she said.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1
1 Shares
0
FacebookTwitterWhatsapp

You may also like

Zim among AU member states to benefit from...

On or off? Who’s saying what over Tokyo...

CORONAVIRUS: Egypt reports four more deaths

COVID-19: Spain reports 462 more deaths in one...

Russia to use mobile phones to track people...

Zim sets up COVID-19 response centre

ZOC issues Statement on the COVID-19

South Africa’s COVID-19 cases rise to 402

Zim to benefit from Jack Ma’s coronavirus equipment...

COVID-19; ZIMA suspends all medical gatherings

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Advertise With ZBC NEWS

add

Read More
Return to ZBC NEWS